Police on the lookout for Newington robbery suspect

NEWINGTON — Newington Police said a robber made off with cash from a convenience store Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 461 New Britain Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

A man wearing all black showed a gun to the clerk and got away with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

They said he took off toward New Britain after robbing the convenience store, according to police.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket, with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, and blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police said that nobody was injured in the robbery.