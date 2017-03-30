Rebecca Lobo reflects on her years at UConn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Before she played for the Huskies, she was a fan of the Huskies.

"Going up in Western Massachusetts, I was being recruited and I was a sophomore and junior in high school, that's the team I want to play for. I was at Gampel for their win against Clemson, I was there for those early tournament games before they went on to play in the Final Four that year," said ESPN's Rebecca Lobo.

She was a big part of it, and was highly touted out of Western Massachusetts. FOX61 were there when she signed her national letter of intent to come to UConn.

She may not have had her parents blessing. "My parents were teachers in Connecticut, my mother was a guidance counselor in Connecticut, and so at that time she saw UConn as a safety school, because for her students that's what it was. And I was looking at Stanford and Notre Dame and some schools that had great academic reputations, so when I told my parents I wanted to go to Connecticut and they were not thrilled with that decision."

Maybe the decision to let Lobo make up her own mind is the best decision they could've made. Rebecca became a national player of the year and an All-American. Former Georgia coach Andy Landers said, "I think with UConn, she might be the first lady. She was the first great player, nationally renown player that I remember going to UConn."

Lobo has become a highly respected broadcaster for ESPN. She's very thankful for all she has. "I think it's a neat thing about being a fan of UConn, when you live in Connecticut as you watch these kids come in as kids and mature and then follow their careers after that. And so much of any of our success is credited to Coach Auriemma and Coach Dailey and the staff and I think we're all so thankful for how much of a role they played in our lives."

