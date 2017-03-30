Stratford firefighters launch benefit for fallen brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Michael Apatow, Michael Bruneau, and Tom Goodman of the Stratford Fire Department's Company 1 Headquarters, came by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about a firefighter hockey game they're holding to benefit Jason Carrafiello, a fallen fellow firefighter.

On the day after Christmas, the tones went off at Company 2 of the Stratford Fire Department as they often do, this time for a 38-year-old male, who was non responsive. Once they checked the map, the firefighters realized that it was Carrafiello's house. They did everything they could, as they always do, but they were not able to save him.

The benefit hockey game pits the Stratford firefighters against Westport firefighters on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shelton Rinks.