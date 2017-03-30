Torrington man robs convenience store, steals car then crashes on Route 8, police say

THOMASTON — A Torrington man is facing criminal charges after police said he robbed a convenience store Thursday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., Thomaston Police said they responded to reports of a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Watertown Road. Police said a white male, later identified as Matthew Nichols, entered the store and told the clerks working that he had a gun (didn’t display one) and demanded them to empty the cash drawers and place it on the counter.

Nichols then demanded the clerks to give him their car keys, in which they did, then left the scene in a stolen car and headed south on Waterbury Road, then entered Route 8 north at exit 38, police say.

As state police and Thomaston police were investigating, they were notified of a rollover accident on Route 8 north between exits 38 and 39. Witnesses told police that one person was on foot on the highway in attempts to flee the scene of the accident. Police said the suspect of accident, matched the identity of Nichols who was wanted for the robbery at Cumberland Farms.

Nichols was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree criminal trover, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license and evading responsibility.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Bantam Superior Court Thursday.