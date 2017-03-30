Trapeze, trampoline and aerial silks: Hang around at Fearless Flyers in Mystic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- Looking to fly through the air with the greatest of ease? Fearless Flyers Academy in Mystic is the place for you!

"We are a year round, indoor, flying trapeze and aerial arts school," says co-owner Ally Dinh, noting the school allows wanna-be circus performers to push limits and challenge fears. "This is one of the most fun things you can do that works your entire body. This is one of the safest ways to deal with the fear of heights."

The school also offers trampoline and aerial silks, a relatively new activity that's dramatic and graceful. You've seen it on TV talent shows and at Cirque du Soleil.

"That’s one of the main attractions," says Dinh. "People say, 'Oh, I want to do that because it’s so beautiful, so pretty.'"

Even a novice can give it a shot! The warm-up on a giant ribbon prepares participants for the big climb which requires strength and concentration.

"What’s great about it is we can start you at any level," explains Dinh. "If you have no upper body strength at all, take a silks class, because it’s going to give you that motivation to get that upper body strength."

Next, try a few fancy moves. Instructor Kelley Winocur helps folks balance in the silk and achieve a stag pose. She even teaches participants how to flip upside down in a lotus pose. There's no doubt: the adventurous, athletic experience builds confidence.

"It doesn’t matter what anybody else in class is doing because your journey is your own," says Dinh.

The fabrics classes at Fearless Flyers are 45 minutes in length with a maximum of 3 people in each class. The lesson costs $30.00 per person. Click here for more information.