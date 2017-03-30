Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe could be hours away from giving birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The countdown has begun for April the giraffe to give birth and it could be hours away, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Wedensday.

“We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun,” they said on Facebook. “Mammary development is on point. … Our team and vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days.”

This is April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

April has developed a following since the zoo initially began live streaming her preparing to give birth on Feb. 23. Hundreds of thousands of people check the stream daily to see if April has given birth.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.

The videos were initially cut short as people flagged them as “sexually explicit.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours. Once the calf begins to show, it should be out in under an hour.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.