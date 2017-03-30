What changes at the Capitol mean for Connecticut’s health sector

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Amy H. Cunningham, executive director for the Connecticut Health Council came to FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the Council and its goals and mission.

Changes in federal health policy will impact healthcare in the state of Connecticut and the Council continues to emphasize the importance of collaboration to employment and investment growth here.

On Wednesday, April 12, at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville the Council will offer a program designed to build on a forum that took place last year in the nation’s capital that emphasized how important is it for state leaders to collaborate and leverage changes in DC to benefit our health sector.