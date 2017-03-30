Wintry mix expected to arrive during Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our short-lived beautiful weather comes to an end on Friday. A big early spring storm is on the way. Expect 1.5"+ liquid, along with a wintry mess arriving for your morning commute. Precipitation ends Saturday noon.

In these situations, a slight wobble of that rain/snow line can make all the difference, so it is something we'll be watching very closely. Just expect it to be a messy afternoon and evening on Friday, with a changeover to rain by Saturday morning.

Temperatures then slowly warm up for Sunday and the beginning of next week. Highs may be near or around 60 degrees by the middle of the work week!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cold. High 30.

Friday: Cloudy skies with snow/sleet and rain. Overall, the afternoon could be a wintry mess. High: 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers then gradually drying out. High: 39.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.

