× A champion has been crowned in the ‘Brackets For Good’ Hartford tournament

HARTFORD — The winner of this year’s Brackets for Good Tournament is Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA) who raised $31,002, defeating Hartford City Mission.

In the five-week tournament, CMHA received 185 individual donations totaling $46,094, the largest amount among the participating nonprofits in the Hartford tournament. CMHA is a treatment provider headquartered in New Britain, advancing recovery from mental illness and addiction.

As for the runner-up, Hartford City Mission, they managed to rais $41,520, ranking second among the nonprofits from 268 donors.

In total, all Hartford-area nonprofits that participated in the tournament not only raised awareness for their organizations, but also raised a total of $206,348 across 2,339 donations.

CMHA will receive an additional $10,000 donation from title sponsor, Stanley Black & Decker.

Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, brought the competition to Connecticut for the first time this year. The tournament is an online fundraising tournament where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. The final champion, where in this case is CMHA, receives an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.