Crayola ditches Dandelion from 24-count box

Crayola is saying good-bye to the dark-yellow Dandelion crayon from its iconic 24-count box.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, a day before National Crayon Day.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

This is the first time the company has retired a color from its classic 24-count box but has ditched others in the past including blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry.

The good news — a new color will be joining the pack. The company will be announcing the new addition Friday morning in an event in Times Square on National Crayon Day.

The current 24-count Crayola box contains red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the “Crayola Hall of Fame.”