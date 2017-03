Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- A special send off in took place in East Haven Friday for the town's fire chief.

Chief Doug Jackson is retiring after 33 years with the department, 12 of them bring as chief. An open house was held at the firehouse Friday to celebrate the milestone.

Chief Jackson will be remembered for leading his department and the community through many difficult situations including, Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene.