Groton woman pleads guilty in overdose death of 17-year-old girl

NEW HAVEN — A Groton woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room.

The U.S Attorney’s office said 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier, of Groton, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution charges in connection with the teen’s death.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said Ramon Gomez had brought the victim to the motel to prostitute her. They said Bouthillier gave the victim heroin that had been purchased from Gomez.

Gomez pleaded guilty in November and awaits sentencing.

Bouthillier is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.