‘He’s coming back, please hurry’ – Police release 911 calls from New Britain triple shooting

NEW BRITAIN -- Police released the 911 calls from Wednesday's triple shooting in New Britain, as the search continues for the suspect.

Police said the shooting happened at a single-family home on Newington Avenue in New Britain, near Chamberlain Elementary school, just before 7 a.m. Police found a 12-year-old and 17-year-old, and adult woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Police are looking for Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, in connection with this shooting and said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Scott has a criminal record in the state and was sentenced to eight years in jail for attempting to commit larceny but police said he has no criminal history in New Britain.

New Britain Police have issued an arrest warrant for Scott is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of criminal use of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

The victims were taken to area trauma centers for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police said this wasn't a random incident and that it appears that the suspect and the victims have a domestic relationship. Scott was believed to have lived at the Newington Avenue address.

Superintendent of New Britain schools, Nancy Sara, said the boy and the suspect got into an argument prior to the shooting.

Police went to another address on Olive Street after reports of a car found there that Scott may have used. Some witnesses said he may have been seen using a CTfastrak bus.

New Britain police are working with other agencies to find Scott. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at (860) 826-3000.