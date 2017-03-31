High school teams compete in robotics competition this weekend in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Alecia Hogan, United Technologies Corporation's manager of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility and Paulo Alcantara, a student, at Hartford Public High School’s Academy of Engineering and Green Technology visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about this weekend's FIRST Robotics Competition in Hartford.

FIRST creates a different game for the student-created robots to complete in. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology. FIRST was founded by Dean Kamen, a prolific inventor, entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for science and technology.

FIRST motivates young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills.