Newly-formed Litchfield a cappela group given statewide honor

LITCHFIELD -- In Litchfield, a special honor was given to a group of high school students who learned to unite their voices and create something the school has never heard before, from an inspirational church hymn to a Broadway favorite.

Six voices, some rhythm and a whole lot of harmony were the key ingredients to getting this musical honor for the Wamago Regional High School students.

“At first we didn’t quite realize how big it was, but now…. We’re realizing quick!” said Wamago senior Wyatt Sattazahn.

“I was really surprised that we won," said senior Alex Renna. "I thought, it is our first year. Like we’re not really going to go but we have nothing to lose, but we actually won!”

Gathering for the first time in September, they entered the statewide music educators call for outstanding performers in November.

“New Year’s Eve I got an email," said Matthew Valenti, choral director for Wamago. "'Congratulations you won this…' I was like 'wow this is great!' So I immediately emailed them (the students) and said we won! It was fabulous.”

Valenti is a 40-year veteran of music education and was three years in to his so-called retirement.

The group is made up of sophomores and seniors and Valenti said it only took a handful of rehearsals to see there was something special on the horizon.

“I gave them 'Teenager in Love' for their first one," said Valent. "They got excited about it and in three rehearsals they would have been ready to perform.”

That song earned the students top recognition as an honors performance ensemble, one of only two singing groups in the state chosen for the honor.