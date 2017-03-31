Parents of Groton crash victim speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- The crash scene at the intersection of Route 184 and King's Highway in Groton was horrific.

"He was coming out of Walmart," said Michael Pittman, of Waterford, whose 22-year-old son Deion was killed in the crash that followed a high speed chase he had nothing to do with.

Deion Pittman was killed when the car he was a passenger in, was broadsided by Valery Labossiere, 27,of Medford, MA, who had been running from state police after being clocked at 97 miles per hour on nearby I-95.

"It's a tragedy on one hand, but we're gonna, we're just gonna rejoice in the life that he had," said Michael Pittman of the youngest of his three sons.

Police said Labossiere was driving a stolen truck and in possession of a stolen gun - both from the same Vermont residence. And, his Haitian passport had expired. But, Deion Pittman's family is focused simply on prayer and peace.

"Just living and honoring him, by being positive, just sharing the light, and the laughter and the love that he brought to our family," said Taeza Pittman, Deion Pittman's Mother.

Despite their grief, they took time to ask for prayers for Deion's friend, Taylor Wilkinson, who was driving the car that was struck.

"She will have a recovery and she's been through a lot and it's going to be a rough recovery for her," said Mrs. Pittman.

Deion Pittman had just taken a test to become a UConn police officer. And, one of his older brothers was very proud.

"Little did he know, he inspired me and I wish he was here today to see that and for me to be able to tell him that," said Darien Pittman.

Bond, for the man whose already facing other charges in Massachusetts, was set by a New London Superior Court judge at $400,000.

Labossiere has been placed on a mental health watch by the judge. He is due back in court on April 24.