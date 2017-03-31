Playground safety a big talker in Hartford Friday

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Lawmakers gathered at the legislative office building Friday to talk about legislation for protecting children from exposure to recycled tires known as crumb rubber.
Crumb rubber is used on playground surfaces and the proposed house bill would prohibit the crumb rubber from being installed on municipal and public school playgrounds.
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, has recommended that recycled tire rubber never be used as surfaces where children play.
