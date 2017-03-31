× Police: Clinton man sexually assaulted a teen, woman

CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing criminal charges stemming from two reported incidents in 2016.

On March 30, Clinton police charged Adam Phillips, 24, with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, reckless endangerment and delivery of alcohol to a minor.

The first case was reported in July 2016, after police said Phillips sexually assaulted a 63-year-old invalid woman. In October 2016, police said Phillips sexually assaulted a 19-year-old.

Phillips was released on a $225,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on April 11.