Police investigating early morning stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man was stabbed in the chest on Willard Street in Hartford early Friday morning.

Paul Poteat, 24, was taken to St. Francis Hospital, just blocks away, with serious injuries, according to police, and is in guarded but critical condition.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. at the Regency Place Apartments, where Poteat lived. Poteat was found in a second floor hallway suffering from a stab wound to his upper left chest and two superficial lacerations, according to police. He was unconscious when police arrived.

A suspect is in custody, according to police but the suspect’s identity was not released.

Police said an investigation is currently underway.