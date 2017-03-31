Polish Consulate opens in New Britain 

NEW BRITAIN — A special celebration took place in New Britain Friday where the first Polish Consulate in Connecticut opened for business.

A consulate typically carries out the same functions as an embassy and may also work with the local community. Connecticut lawmakers, including the Polish Ambassador, Piotr Wilczek were also on hand for the event.

“It’s important because Poland has ambition to cooperate with various states like Texas, Nevada or California. We also operate with countries in cyber security and biotech. So such a console may be a liaison between American businesses and Poland,” said Wilczek.

Thousands of Polish-Americans live in Connecticut and about 16 percent of New Britain’s residents have Polish roots.