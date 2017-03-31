× One dead after serious crash in Groton resulting from stolen truck chase

GROTON — Police said a fatal crash late Thursday night in Groton on Route 184 resulted from a driver trying to escape police.

State police said that at around 10:15 p.m. they tried to stop a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Vermont plates driven by Valery Labossiere, 27, of Medford, Massachusetts, on I-95 north near exit 86. The stolen pickup truck left the highway and crashed into a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Taylor Wilkinson, 20, on Rt. 184 east near King’s Highway in Groton after going through a red light.

Labossierre was taken to L&M Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was arrested.

Wilkinson was taken to L&M Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a passenger, Deion Pittman, 23, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious life threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Labossierre is due in New London Court on Friday.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call state polie at 203-630-8086 or to email donald.comstock@ct.gov.