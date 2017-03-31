SHARE61: Show Us Your Husky Pride!

HARTFORD — The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is set to take on Mississippi State Friday night and for the Huskies, it is their 10th straight Final Four appearance.

Gov. Dannel Malloy declared this weekend “Husky weekend” in honor of the team’s accomplishment. He urged fans to wear UConn gear and sport the school’s blue and white colors. The team left for Dallas earlier this week.

The undefeated Huskies are vying for their 5th straight NCAA Tournament title and 12th overall after clobbering Oregon on Monday 90-52.

The win also had sent Geno Auriemma past Tennessee coach Pat Summit for the most NCAA Tournament wins.

