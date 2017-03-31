State Geographic Bee tests skills of grade school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The National Geographic Bee was held at Central Connecticut State University on Friday where 101 students mapped out their plans to take the state title.

Grades four through eighth, participated in the pressure filled competition and, in the end, the top 10 made the stage in Welte Hall.

"The objective is to have a fun time celebrating geography and finding that excitement," said Allyson Lubs, the Connecticut state coordinator of the Geographic Bee which is sponsored by National Geographic.

The last kid remaining, was William Foster, an 8th grader at the Independent Day School in Middlefield.

"I feel kind of proud," said Foster as he left the stage.

Next stop for Foster, an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. and the national finals.

"I think I can handle it," Foster said.

Richard Benfield, a professor of geography at CCSU said of the annual event on-campus, "We make it fun, geography is fun in and of itself and there are a lot of fun facts."