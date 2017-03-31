× 4 middle school students, 1 adult injured after truck rear-ends school bus in North Haven Friday morning

NORTH HAVEN — Five people were injured Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus.

Around 10 a.m., The North Haven Fire Department received a report of an accident on I-91 northbound near exit 11. When they arrived, firefighters learned that a 45-year-old man from Ledyard was driving a Ford pickup truck, and he rear-ended a school bus that was stopped at the end of the exit 11 ramp. North Haven Police also responded to the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

There were 29 middle and high school students on the bus at the time of the crash, along with three adults. The students were from John S Martinez School in New haven and High School in the Community in New Haven. The bus was headed to Wallingford for a field trip.

Two middle school students, a male and female, were taken to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital. Two other middle school students, male and female, were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two additional female middle school students were evaluated and released on the scene by medical personnel.

The bus was not severely damaged. A representative from the First Student Inc., the bus company, arrived on scene to evaluate the bus. It was driveable, and the remaining students who were not injured and the three adults went to Wallingford for their field trip.

The New Haven Board of Education also responded to the scene and notified all students who were on the bus. The incident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.