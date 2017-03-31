Stonington girls crew team is determined to win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON -- In 1997, Stonington High School joined a growing group of schools across the country and added a unique option to their spring sports, crew.

Since then the rowing program at Stonington and has only expanded. Last year, the boys took home two state champion titles at the CPSRAs, Connecticut's state regatta.

They're able to row in Nationals in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. This season, all eyes are on the girls and their primary focus is state championships.

"The conditioning is really hard and I think the whole training plan is specifically meant for each type of thing we need to be able to do in the water," said Kelly Mattewson, a senior and co-captain of the girls.

All of Stonington's school accomplishments have been done without proper school funding. Each member must pay a fee and fundraising or to keep up with the expensive sport. Recently money has been focused to buy new a resolute racing shelf of the girls in the boathouse.

"The new boat will being going on river very soon and if someone wanted to stop by the MysticSeaport or drive downtown by the river to see the us rowing downtown."

With spring sports just around the corner, The girls are working harder than ever with a competitive edge and refusal to give up, little can stop this group of rowers.