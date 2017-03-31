× Suffield Police warn parents after suspicious male seen around neighborhood

SUFFIELD — Suffield Police are investigating after a parent reported an adult male approached a middle-school age girl.

Police say on March 20th, between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., police received a report of a male driver behind the wheel of a blue van or SUV pulled alongside a middle school age girl to talk with her in the area of Birch Road.

Then, on March 29th, Suffield Police received a report that a Kia SUV, described as blue or green in color, was parked on Birch Road in front of a home where a five-year-old child was playing in the yard.

The driver was described as a while male, approximately 40-years-old with no facial hair, and short black colored hair.

Since receiving those reports, police conducted additional patrols in those areas and surrounding areas.

Suffield Police continue to investigate these incidents and to identify this male driver.

Police also offer some crime prevention safety tips to help avoid being a victim when you are out and about:

Always be aware of your surroundings, and the people who are around you.

Avoid walking alone when possible; either walk with someone, or walk in areas where others are near.

Avoid door-ways, bushes and alleys where someone could hide.

Stay in well lighted areas.

Avoid shortcuts through alleys, parks, vacant lots, or other deserted places.

Walk in the middle of the sidewalk facing traffic.

Do not respond to conversation from strangers on the street, continue walking.

Walk confidently, and at a steady pace.

Make eye contact with people when walking.

If the driver of a car stops and harasses you, walk in the opposite direction. Run away if need be, making noise yelling loudly.

NEVER HITCH-HIKE OR ACCEPT RIDES FROM STRANGERS!!

When you approach your car, check the back seat and under the car.

Have your keys in your hand. Enter the car, lock the doors, and drive away.

If you are walking to your car in a parking lot, and anything makes you feel uncomfortable, go back in the store. Get someone to walk with you to your car.

If you have a cell phone, carry it with you when walking or driving and be prepared to use it to call for help. Know what numbers to call and be prepared to give your exact location to the emergency operator.

Most of all…TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS. If something doesn’t feel right or seem right, it isn’t.

The Suffield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance. Anyone who might know the identity of this person, have witnessed a similar type of occurrence, or have any information is asked to call the Suffield Police Department at (860) 668-3870. Information provided will be kept confidential at the caller’s request.