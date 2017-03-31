× UConn Huskies take on Mississippi State Bulldogs in Final Four showdown

DALLAS — The No. 1 UConn Huskies, winners of 111 consecutive games, take on No. 2 Mississippi State tonight in the 2017 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Huskies (36-0, 16-0 AAC), are averaging 87.7 points per game on offense and allowing 54.6 points per game on defense, outscoring their opponents by an average of 33.2 points.

UConn has four players averaging double digits in scoring: Napheesa Coller (20.6), Katie Lou Samuelson (20.3), Gabby Williams (14.1) and Kia Nurse (12.9).

Only two teams have lost to the Huskies by three points or fewer this season: Florida State 78-76 and Tulane 63-60. Following their Elite Eight win over Oregon, Geno Auriemma passed former Tennessee Volunteers’ coach Pat Summit for the most NCAA Tournament wins with 113.

This will be UConn’s 10th straight Final Four appearance. The Huskies have won a total of 11 titles and have recorded six undefeated seasons.

As for the Bulldogs (33-2, 13-3 SEC), they are led by Victoria Vivians who is averaging 16.3 points per game, followed by Morgan Williams who is averaging 10.9 per game.

The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 76.8 per game and are allowing 57.2 per game on defense, outscoring their opponents by an average of 19.6 points.

Tip-off is set for 10:02 p.m.

