Cold and windy night with temps in the 30s, sunny and warmer Sunday

Our latest storm delivered a good 1"-1.5" of much-needed precipitation since yesterday with an inch of sleet across northern areas. However, we escaped a major sleet and ice storm last night because a dry slot intruded into the area preventing major issues today. This storm is history with precipitation ending mid-day along with the possibility of a little sun peaking through the clouds this evening.

Temperatures then slowly warm up for Sunday and the beginning of next week before more rain moves back in by Tuesday. Nice weather returns Wednesday and Thursday before a second bigger rain storm potentially deluges Connecticut next Thursday night into Friday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cold. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High: 48-54.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rainy. Highs 45-50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs 50s.

Friday: More rain. High: 50s.

