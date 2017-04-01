Hartford hosts FIRST Robotics Competition District event

HARTFORD — 42 high school teams are competing in the 2017 FIRST Robotics District Competition this weekend at Hartford Public High School.

In this event, two alliances of three robots are invited to form two adventure clubs from an era in which technology relied on steam power to prepare their airships for the ultimate long distance race. Robots have to maneuver around the field, build steam, move rotors, and install gears to give their airship “lift off.”

Teams must earn ranking points, and the top 64 teams will be invited to compete at the New England District Championship April 7-8 at the University of New Hampshire. From there, 37 teams will represent New England at the FIRST World Championship in St. Louis at the end of April.

The presenting sponsor of this event is United Technologies Corporation, who were also joined by General Dynamics/Electric Boat, Pfizer, The PCLB Foundation, and Thrivent Financial.

This two day event picks up Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Hartford Public High School located on 55 Forest Street.