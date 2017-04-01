Homeowners claim police damaged their home in search of New Britain suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A startling Saturday morning took place for some residents in New Haven when their homes were turned upside down.

The four residents who live at the home on Thompson Street claim police told them they were looking for the man accused in a shooting that injured three people in New Britain earlier this week.

Police are looking for Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, in connection with the shooting. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Scott has a criminal record in the state and was sentenced to eight years in jail for attempting to commit larceny but police said he has no criminal history in New Britain.

New Britain Police have issued an arrest warrant for Scott who is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of criminal use of a firearm and one count of criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

Police recently released the 911 calls from the shooting.

New Britain police are working with other agencies to find Scott. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at (860) 826-3000.

