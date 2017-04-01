× Manchester man arrested after driving on wrong side of highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man was arrested after police say they saw him driving the wrong way on the highway.

On April 1 around 1:09 p.m., state troopers noticed a car driving the wrong way down I-291. Police say the driver, Aravind Gunasekaran, was heading west in the eastbound lanes. Troopers pulled him over near exit 4 in South Windsor.

While investigating the scene, police say Gunasekaran showed signs of intoxication. Officers conducted a sobriety test which he failed.

Gunasekaran, 32, of Manchester, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

He was released on bond and is schedule to appear in Manchester court on April 17.