Norwalk FD: Man dies from house fire; hoarding conditions delayed rescue

NORWALK — One man died after a fire broke out to a three-story home Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:14 p.m., Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire on 30 West Rocks Road. Firefighters said when they arrived, they saw heavy fire blazing from the second and third floor.

Firefighters said they immediately began searching anyone in home. A man was found by firefighters on the first floor where he was immediately taken out the home.

Norwalk hospital began CPR to the man who was later pronounced dead, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the conditions of the home were very difficult due to an extreme hoarding condition, making it even harder to search for the victim.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. There were no other injuries reported.

Norwalk Fire Inspectors are still investigating the cause of the fire along with the State Fire Marshal.