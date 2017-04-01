Rebecca Lobo elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

PHOENIX. — Many, many moons ago I was working north of the border and there was this freshman phenom from Southwick, Mass., who was our athlete of the week, her name: Rebecca Lobo.

From there, she went on to play for the UConn Huskies, then pro basketball, followed by a broadcasting career. Now, she’s in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lobo was a part of the Huskies 1995 National Championship team who went 35-0, defeating Tennessee, 70-64. It was the Huskies first ever national title.

Saturday morning, out in Phoenix, AZ., site of the men’s Final Four, Lobo was introduced as one of the 11 newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame. She was inducted along with 2-time NBA Scoring Champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas’ men’s Head Coach Bill Self and Notre Dame women’s Head Coach Muffett McGraw.

Rebecca and friends will be inducted up in Springfield Friday, September 8.