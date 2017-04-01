Storm brings much needed rain by Saturday afternoon; chilly, warming up by Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is going out like a lion today!

This storm will deliver a good 1"-1.5" of much-needed precipitation by Saturday afternoon. This is a classic early spring winter storm across New England. The latest computer information showing Massachusetts, VT, NH and ME getting as much as 1-2 feet of heavy wet snow. The NW and NE hills of CT could get as much as 6+ inches of wet snow, sleet and freezing rain. For most of us here in the Connecticut River Valley and southern CT, it will be big rain storm.

In these situations, a slight wobble of that rain/snow line can make all the difference, so it is something we'll be watching very closely. Just expect it to be a wet and messy afternoon and evening commute for the drive home. The heaviest precipitation bands will move through Connecticut overnight into early tomorrow with a possible changeover to snow Saturday morning before ending Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures then slowly warm up for Sunday and the beginning of next week before more rain moves back in by Tuesday.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Rain and mix, possibly changing to snow before ending by midday, then gradually drying out. High: 39.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain. Highs 45-50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs 50s.

