Stunning Upset! UConn Huskies fall to Mississippi State 66-64 in Final Four matchup

DALLAS — The No. 1 UConn Huskies fell short to No. 2 Mississippi State in overtime Friday in the NCAA Final Four, 66-64.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, grabbing a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies would trim the lead in the second quarter, but would trail at the half, 36-28.

The Huskies’ offense would show some life in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 20-12. Both teams headed into the fourth quarter tied at 48.

In the fourth quarter, both teams went back-and-forth until the closing minutes. The Bulldogs held a 4-point lead, 56-52 with 3:52 left to play.

The Huskies would go on a 7-2 run to grab a 59-56 lead with 2:30 to play. But the Bulldogs climbed their way back and took a 60-59 lead with 1:17 to play. Napheesa Collier would tied the game at 60 with a free-throw shot with 28 seconds left.

Both teams ended regulation tied at 60.

In overtime, Breanna Richardson connected on a pair of free throws to take a 62-60 lead with 3:36 remaining. Katie Lou Samuelson knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 62 with 1:37 to play.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 64-62 lead after a jumpshot by Blair Schaefer with 35 seconds to play. Lou Samuelson knocked down two free throws to tie the game at 64 with 27 seconds to play.

Morgan William connected on a jumper with no time remaining to give the Bulldogs a 66-64 win.

Gabby Williams led the Huskies in scoring with 21 points. Napheesa Collier finished with 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 13. Saniya Chong also added in 10 points for the Huskies.

This loss snaps the Huskies’ 111 consecutive game win streak.

No. 2 Mississippi State takes on No. 1 South Carolina Sunday in the title game.