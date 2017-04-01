The Stan Simpson Show: Financial literacy for your child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Financial Literacy Advocate and Consultant Patrina Dixon, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about ways young children can save money.

Dixon tells young kids to "live within your means."

"Often times young folks, especially teens, go and find retail jobs or jobs within the fast food arena, and when they get their first paycheck, they want to buy a brand new pair of sneakers, and maybe that's their whole paycheck. They need to understand that they need to pay themselves first. Maybe it takes two to three paychecks in order to get those sneakers they planned to get," said Dixon.

