The Stan Simpson Show: How to repair bad credit

HARTFORD -- Want to learn new ways to fix your credit score? Credit Coach Germain Miller-Summers joins Stan Simpson to talk about ways to help build your credit score.

Asides being a credit coach, Miller-Summers is also an executive sales director for the United Credit Education Services. She talks about the importance of repairing credit.

Miller-Summers said there can be many reasons that play into people having bad credit.

"Not being the best manager, going through changes like losing your job or, death in the family or divorce, it can be so many ways why people have credit challenges. It does not make you a bad person. But what happens is creditors don't trust you because they look at a score," said Miller-Summers.

