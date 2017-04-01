The Stan Simpson Show: The road to building financial wealth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Both, Credit Coach Germain Miller-Summers and Financial Literacy Advocate and Consultant Patrina Dixon, sit with Stan Simpson to talk about the the steps needed to build long term wealth.

Miller-Summers, who also works for the United Credit Education Services (UCES), said there are other ways people can help their credit situation in ways they might know was possible.

Miller-Summers said one way can be with your landlord or property management company.

"You don't even have to send it rent receipts. Whoever you list as your landlord or property management company that you pay your rent to, all we (UCES) do is call them to verify that you're the tenant and you paid your rent this month withing 30 days," said Miller-Summers.

