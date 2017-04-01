Windsor teen presented with two Congressional awards for bettering himself and his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A Windsor teen was presented with two Congressional awards by Rep. John B. Larson Friday.

The Silver and Bronze Congressional Award medals were given to Dylan Rispoli for achieving his goals in voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration.

Rispoli met each of his goals by volunteering at a Foodshare, joining his school's Mock Trial Team to improve his own public speaking, improved his time in a 5k race, and planned a hike that went into the White Mountains.

“Dylan has gone out of his comfort zone and challenged himself to achieve both the Silver and Bronze Congressional Award. It is inspiring to see someone so young, be so ambitious. I am proud to have a student like him in the First District,” said Larson.

Rispoli said that one of the organizations her loves to volunteer with is Foodshare.

The Congressional Award was established by Congress in 1979. It recognizes students who have committed to bettering and challenging themselves and to give back to their local communities.