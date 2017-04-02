× Autism awareness day marked locally and at White House

WEST HARTFORD — World Autism Awareness Day was marked locally and at the White House Sunday.

Max Restaurant group is donating 10 percent of its sales to Autism Speaks New England and Palm Beach County chapters.

Max’s has eleven locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida

The White House briefly became the “blue house” on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump was keeping a promise to the late wife of his friend Bob Wright that he would illuminate the White House in blue if he won the election.

Bob Wright and his wife, Suzanne, founded the advocacy group Autism Speaks in 2005. The organization uses the color blue in its logo.

Suzanne Wright died in 2016.

Spicer says it’s in honor of the Wrights that the White House on Sunday will help draw attention to a “great cause.”