East Windsor Police try to identify a thief who stole from a Sunoco

EAST WINDSOR — East Windsor Police need help in identifying a suspect who they say stole from a Sunoco Saturday night.

Police say around 8 p.m., a while man entered the Sunoco at 163 Bridge Street and stole 20 packs of Newport 100 cigarettes.

The suspect brough items up to the counter several times before grabbing the bagged cigarettes from the country and running out of the store.

There was no mention or display of any weapons, and no injuries were reported.

Below are still images of the suspect and the getaway car



Police ask if you have any information, please call them at 860-292-8240