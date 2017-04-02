Getting the dogs washed in Branford to help out Hope

BRANFORD — Pet owners pampered their pooches in Branford Sunday, for a good cause.

It’s all to help Hope the dog who was found abandoned and abused last month.

Poochie’s Parlor partnered with Pet Value to raise money for Hope and the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, where she is recovering.

The fundraiser let dog owners self-wash their pups for $10, and Poochie’s offered professional nail trimming for $10 as well.

All of the funds raised went to the cause.

And if you couldn’t make it to Sunday’s event, you can drop by Poochie’s parlor this week to have your dog’s nails clipped and the proceeds will still go to Hope.

