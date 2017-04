× I-95 southbound shut down in Old Lyme after a car carrier fire

OLD LYME — The DOT is reporting that I-95 southbound in Old Lyme is shut down due to a car carrier fire.

The highway is closed between exits 70-71.

It was reported around 11:46 p.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries or how long the highway will be shut down.

Stay with FOX61 for any updates.