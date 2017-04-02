Milford bowling fundraiser brings in $13,000 to fight epilepsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- The 7th Annual "Strike Out Epilepsy" raised thousands Sunday.

Organizer Bob Fiore said the event for The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate cleared $13,000 because on more sponsorships and despite a smaller crowd.

FOX61's Tim Lammers and Sarah Cody were on hand. Tim's wife Kerri was also there. The fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon at the Milford Lanes.

The Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate helps people be more aware of epilepsy issues in the state. It helps people if they can't afford medications and provides other forms of support.

Over 60,000 people in the state of Connecticut have epilepsy according to Fiore.