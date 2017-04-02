Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday; rain chances for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our latest storm delivered 1"-2" of much-needed precipitation since Friday with 1"-2"of sleet across northern areas. However, we escaped a major sleet and ice storm Friday night because a dry slot intruded into the area preventing major issues Saturday.

Temperatures slowly warm up for your Sunday and the beginning of next week before more rain moves back in by Monday night into Tuesday. Nice weather returns Wednesday and early Thursday before a second bigger rain storm potentially deluges Connecticut next Thursday night into Friday with heavy rain wind. The unsettled weather could last into Saturday with clouds and scattered showers.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High: 48-54. Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Early sun, giving way to increasing afternoon clouds with rain developing at night. High: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Rain. Highs 48-55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs 50s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain developing by evening. Highs 50s.

Friday: Rain and wind. High: 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a scattered showers. High: 50s

