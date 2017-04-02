× New Haven’s Jimmy Williams looking forward to Friday’s fight

NEW HAVEN — New Haven boxer Jimmy Williams last fought in July of 2016.

Winning that fight extended his professional record to 12-0.

Since then Williams besides constant training, has gotten married and recently found out that he and his new wife are expecting twins. If that wasn’t enough excitement, next Friday he is facing two huge steps in his boxing career, as he will be the main event in his first ten round bout.

Williams will be facing 12-1 Nick DeLomba at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln Rhode Island.