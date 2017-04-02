× Newtown teen dies after car he was working on broke free from lift, rolled over him

NEWTOWN — Police say a Newtown man has died in an accident at his home on Sunday morning,

Police say he appeared to be working on his car in his driveway while using a jack lift, when for some reason the car broke loose and rolled over him. The car continued to roll down the driveway after striking him and crashed, unoccupied, into a neighbor’s house.

Police along with Sandy Hook Fire Department and Newtown Ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. to find a severely injured man lying in the driveway of the house on Indian Hill Road.

Officers first on scene attempted to provide CPR to him but once the paramedics arrived on scene, it was determined that the injuries were so severe that any further efforts would have no chance for survival and the individual was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the victim was a 19-year-old male, but did not release his name.

“No words can express the sorrow we feel for the individual, his family and the first responders who tried their best to save this man’s life during this most tragic accident,” said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, of the Newtown Police.