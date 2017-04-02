Protesters in New Britain call for investigation into Manafort’s Russia connection

NEW BRITAIN — Activists gathered for a rally near Central Connecticut State University Sunday, calling for an investigation on the former campaign chair for Donald Trump and New Britain native Paul Manafort Jr.

Protesters want to know more about Manafort’s role in the campaign and claims of his ties with Russia.

Attendees say they fear Russian president Vladimir Putin has influence in top levels of the U.S. government, which could strip the liberties Americans are accustomed to and deserve.

Manafort was forced to resign as President Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 for accepting nearly 13 million dollars from a Ukrainian supporter of president Putin.