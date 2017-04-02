UConn women’s basketball team returns to CT following Final Four loss

WINDSOR LOCKS — The UConn Women’s Basketball team has returned to Connecticut.

The team was arrived by charter to the TAC Air facility at Bradley. They arrived around 3:50 p.m. From there they took a bus back to campus.

The Huskies fell short to No. 2 Mississippi State in overtime Friday in the NCAA Final Four, 66-64. Gabby Williams led the Huskies in scoring with 21 points. Napheesa Collier finished with 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 15. Saniya Chong also added in 10 points for the Huskies.

No welcome home festivities at the airport or in Storrs were announced.

UConn’s record 111-game winning streak came to an end Friday night when the Huskies lost to Mississippi State 66-64 on a last-second shot in overtime. The team finished the season 36-1.

