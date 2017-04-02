× Willimantic police issue Silver Alert for missing woman with medical condition

WILLIMANTIC – Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who has a medical condition.

Police said Kelly Ann Danforth, 33, left a state run residential housing complex in Willimantic and was last seen outside of her place of employment at the Toasted Restaurant in Storrs. Danforth is white, 5’3”tall, weighing 175 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Danforth may be with Michael Rivera, AKA ‘Mike Rock’. Police said they were growing concerned due to her having a medical condition. They issued a Silver Alert Sunday evening.

The Willimantic Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Ann Danforth or Michael Rivera to please contact the Willimantic Police Department or their local law enforcement agency immediately. (860) 465-3135.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.